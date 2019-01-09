

CTV Montreal





Police officers from the Surete du Quebec dismantled a small protest on the Jacques Cartier Bridge Wednesday morning.

Three demonstrators were arrests on the scene, and a handful of others reportedly fled.

Traffic towards Montreal came to a stop for approximately 10 minutes while they spread out across the road, carrying a banner with a pro-environmental message.

"This type of protest action is not tolerated by the SQ and those responsible will be prosecuted," said Daniel Thibodeau, spokesperson for the SQ.

The impromptu demonstration was held in solidarity with the Wet'suwet'en First Nation in British Columbia.

RCMP officers arrested 14 people from a blockade preventing access to a pipeline project in the Northern community on Tuesday.

A number of solidarity rallies have been held across the Island of Montreal - including a rally outside of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's consitituency office on Cremazie Boulevard.