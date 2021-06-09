MONTREAL -- Montreal firefighters are on the scene of a three-alarm fire in the Plateau borough.

According to the Montreal fire department's Twitter account, the fire is located at the intersection of Mont-Royal Ave. East and Mentana. The fire was upgraded to a three-alarm blaze at 3:15 p.m. and a fire department spokesperson said 45 firefighters are on the scene.

Feu de bâtiment - MENTANA / MONT-ROYAL E. - Troisième alarme - Coupure de courant possible. Merci d'éviter le secteur. pic.twitter.com/fisTqJCoDn — Sécurité incendieMTL (@MTL_SIM) June 9, 2021

A spokesperson for the Montreal fire department said the fire began at around 3 p.m. in a building that has a business in the first floor and residences on the second and third floors. The cause of the fire is not yet know.

No inhabitants were injured in the fire but one firefighter was treated on the scene for minor injuries.

Firefighters have asked people to avoid the area and warned of possible power failures near the scene.



Incendie spectaculaire, sinistre, dans le Plateau Mont-Royal. Je ne sais où, exactement. Possiblement sur l’avenue Mont-Royal, mais c’est à vérifier. pic.twitter.com/APAh4e3YDc — Richard Patry (@PatryRichard1) June 9, 2021

This is a developing story and will be updated.