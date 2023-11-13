MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Threatening letters containing unknown white powder sent to Laval residents, police investigating

    Laval police

    Police in Laval are warning the public that some residents received "suspicious and threatening letters" containing an unknown white substance.

    Laval police (SPL) said in a news release on Monday that "the envelopes were accompanied by an intimidating letter threatening extortion."

    SPL officers are investigating the case and are asking any residents who have received the letter or other suspicious packages to contact police immediately.

    "The SPL would like to stress the importance of not touching or opening the envelope and of waiting for the police to arrive," the release reads.

    Laval police said a further news release will relay what the white powder is once it has been analyzed. 

