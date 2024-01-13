Thousands without power in Quebec as snow and rain hit province
Thousands of Hydro-Quebec customers were without power on Saturday as snow and rain hit the province.
The majority of the around 7,000 customers in the dark as of 3:30 p.m. were in the Abitibi-Temiscamingue (over 2,100 customers), Lanaudiere (over 1,800), and Outaouais (over 1,600) regions.
Montreal received a dusting of snow overnight Friday, with heavy snowfall beginning Saturday.
Environment Canada says up to 15 centimetres could hit the ground throughout the morning, giving way to a mix of snow and rain in the afternoon.
A snow plow patrols the streets of Montreal on Jan. 13, 2024. (Scott Prouse/CTV News)
"Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations," the agency states.
Strong winds and local blowing snow are expected.
Meanwhile, central and eastern Quebec are bracing for a bigger dump of snow, with 20 to 30 cm in the cards for Quebec City and 25 to 40 centimetres in the Charlevoix region.
