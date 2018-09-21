

CTV Montreal





53,000 homes in the Outaouais region of Quebec are without power, as a storm makes its way from Ontario and into the province.

Environment and Climate Change Canada has confirmed that a tornado touched down in the Ottawa area.

A spokesperson for the weather agency told CTVNews.ca that the tornado touched down near Dunrobin, Ont, causing "pretty significant" damage, before heading across the Ottawa River.

10 people have been taking to hospital, including three with serious injuries.

An Environment Canada official tells me the tornado is likely an EF2. That means winds upwards of 180 per hour. This is just a very early estimate @CTVNationalNews — Annie BergeronOliver (@AnnieClaireBO) September 21, 2018

The tornado made it as far as Highway 50 near Gatineau, overturning several cars.

Enviroment Canada has a wind warning in effect for the entire province of Quebec for the next eight hours.

They're urging people to stay indoors and secure any belongings that the wind could turn into a projectile.

Earlier on Friday evening, there was a tornado warning for Lachute and Saint-Jerome.