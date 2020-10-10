MONTREAL -- Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the Montreal area on Saturday evening.

The warning is in effect for the Chateauguay-La Prairie, Laval, Longueil-Varennes and Montreal Island areas.

According to the warning, a cold front that swept through Quebec brough showers and thunderstorms, along with wind gusts that reached as high at 90 kilometres per hour and hail.

Environment Canada warned residents of the affected area to remain indoors whenever possible.

The thunderstorm also brough power outages to parts of the province.

Over 4,000 Montreal Hydro Quebec clients have lost power as of 7 p.m. The most affected regions are Lanaudiere (19,594), the Laurentians (10,108) and Monteregie (4,822). In total, 55,165 Hydro Quebec clients currently are without power.