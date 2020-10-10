Advertisement
Thousands without power after thunderstorm hits parts of Quebec
Published Saturday, October 10, 2020 6:51PM EDT Last Updated Saturday, October 10, 2020 9:26PM EDT
Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for several communities in the northeast, including Sudbury, North Bay and Timmins. (File)
MONTREAL -- Thousands are without electricity in Quebec following a powerful thunderstorm on Saturday evening.
Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the Chateauguay-La Prairie, Laval, Longueil-Varennes and Montreal Island areas, though that watch was no longer in effect as of 9:15 p.m.
Almost 7,000 Montreal Hydro Quebec clients have lost power as of 9:15 p.m. The most affected regions are Lanaudiere (14,473), Laval (7,602) and Monteregie (6,780).