Thousands to march in support of Quebec public service workers

    Union leaders Eric Gingras, left to right, CSQ, Robert Comeau, APTS, Magali Picard, FTQ and François Énault, CSN march in a common front on Thursday, March 30, 2023 in front of the legislature in Quebec City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot Union leaders Eric Gingras, left to right, CSQ, Robert Comeau, APTS, Magali Picard, FTQ and François Énault, CSN march in a common front on Thursday, March 30, 2023 in front of the legislature in Quebec City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

    In the midst of collective bargaining negotations, thousands are expected to attend a demonstration organized by public sector unions on Saturday afternoon in Montreal.

    The public is also invited to take part in the march, which will start in Parc Jeanne-Mance at 1 p.m., heading for the Quartier des spectacles in downtown Montreal.

    Organizers say they're demonstrating their support for public services such as health, education and social services, which are suffering from staff shortages.

    The common front includes the CSQ, FTQ, APTS and CSN. Through their affiliated unions, they represent 420,000 public service workers.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 23, 2023.  

