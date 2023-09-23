Thousands to march in support of Quebec public service workers
In the midst of collective bargaining negotations, thousands are expected to attend a demonstration organized by public sector unions on Saturday afternoon in Montreal.
The public is also invited to take part in the march, which will start in Parc Jeanne-Mance at 1 p.m., heading for the Quartier des spectacles in downtown Montreal.
Organizers say they're demonstrating their support for public services such as health, education and social services, which are suffering from staff shortages.
The common front includes the CSQ, FTQ, APTS and CSN. Through their affiliated unions, they represent 420,000 public service workers.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 23, 2023.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ford offers Unifor wage increases up to 25 per cent
Ford Motor has offered Canadian union Unifor wage increases of up to 25 per cent in its tentative agreement, the union said on Saturday. The agreement provides a 10 per cent wage increase for the first year followed by increases of two per cent and three per cent through the second and third year and a $10,000 productivity and quality bonus to all employees on the active roll of the company, Unifor said.
Why is Brampton rent surging 3 times faster than every other city in Canada?
Rent in Brampton shot up three times faster over the last year than the national average in Canada, according to a rental report.
Manitoba could make history by electing first First Nations premier to lead province
A First Nations premier would head a province for the first time in Canadian history if the New Democrats win the Oct. 3 Manitoba election, and the significance is not lost on party leader Wab Kinew.
'Spirit of MuchMusic' still alive at doc premiere with former VJs in attendance
While the party died years ago at MuchMusic's broadcast centre on the corner of Queen and John streets in Toronto, the screening of a new documentary on Friday proved nostalgia for the nation's music station is still very much alive.
EXCLUSIVE 'Shared intelligence' from Five Eyes informed Trudeau's India allegation: U.S. ambassador
There was 'shared intelligence among Five Eyes partners' that informed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's public allegation of a potential link between the government of India and the murder of a Canadian citizen, United States Ambassador to Canada David Cohen confirmed to CTV News.
Ukraine targets a key Crimean city a day after striking Russia's Black Sea Fleet headquarters
Ukraine on Saturday morning launched another missile attack on Sevastopol on the occupied Crimean Peninsula, a Russian-installed official said, a day after an attack on the headquarters of Russia's Black Sea Fleet that left a serviceman missing and the main building smouldering.
1 RCMP officer killed, 2 seriously injured while executing search warrant in Coquitlam, B.C.
One RCMP officer was killed and two others were seriously injured while police were executing a search warrant at a home in Coquitlam, B.C., Friday.
'He was truly exceptional': Slain B.C. RCMP officer identified
B.C. RCMP have identified the officer killed while executing a search warrant in Coquitlam Friday morning as Const. Rick O'Brien.
Not even the fall colours can escape climate change's impacts: scientists
It's almost leaf peeping season, but scientists say shifting or intensifying weather conditions brought about by climate change could increasingly alter when trees begin their fall colour display each year, how long it lasts and how brilliant it is.
Toronto
-
Why is Brampton rent surging 3 times faster than every other city in Canada?
Rent in Brampton shot up three times faster over the last year than the national average in Canada, according to a rental report.
-
16-year-old skateboarder run over by truck near Toronto
A 16-year-old girl is in life-threatening condition after being run over by a pickup truck she was holding onto while skateboarding on Friday night.
-
City of Toronto breaks ground on trapped boring machine after over a year
Toronto has broken ground on a trapped boring machine on the city’s west end, officials confirmed on Saturday.
Atlantic
-
'We’re kind of homeless': Fredericton fire displaces 110 people
A fire in Fredericton’s north side on Thursday has displaced 110 people at a time where the city is seeing extremely low vacancy rates.
-
Rissers Beach Provincial Park partially reopens but the rest remains closed
The northern campground at Rissers Beach Provincial Park reopened Friday, but the rest of the provincial park is closed for the season due to damage sustained by post-tropical storm Lee.
-
Halifax Mooseheads to retire Nathan Mackinnon's number
Colorado Avalanche star player Nathan Mackinnon, is back home. MacKinnon’s number 22 retired will Friday night, by his former junior team, the Halifax Mooseheads.
London
-
Two sent to hospital after car crash takes out east London, Ont. traffic light
Minor injuries have been reported and traffic is impacted after a two-vehicle collision knocked down a traffic light standard in east London on Saturday morning.
-
London police looking for minivan involved in fatal pedestrian collision
London police are asking the public for help in identifying an outstanding vehicle that was involved in a fatal east end collision that claimed the life of a pedestrian earlier this week.
-
OPP, London police respond to standoff situation in Delaware Friday afternoon
Police responded to a Delaware intersection for an apparent standoff situation Friday afternoon after a man refused to leave an apartment above a variety store and gas station.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury's Dominion Drive reopened after crash Friday night
Sudbury police reopened Dominion Drive Saturday morning after it was closed for about eight hours following a “serious motor vehicle collision” near Municipal Road 80.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE 'Shared intelligence' from Five Eyes informed Trudeau's India allegation: U.S. ambassador
There was 'shared intelligence among Five Eyes partners' that informed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's public allegation of a potential link between the government of India and the murder of a Canadian citizen, United States Ambassador to Canada David Cohen confirmed to CTV News.
-
Nipissing MPP Vic Fedeli comes to Premier Ford’s defence over Greenbelt land reversal decision
Nipissing MPP Vic Fedeli came to Premier Doug Ford’s defence Friday over his about-face decision not to open up the Greenbelt land for developers.
Calgary
-
Calgary students lace up for Terry Fox School Run
Thousands of Calgary students laced up for the Terry Fox School Run on Friday.
-
West Nile virus strikes seven in southern Alberta
West Nile virus has struck several people in southern Alberta.
-
Calgary Hitmen lose 4-1 to Medicine Hat Tigers in home opener
Calgary's Hitmen faltered in their home opener against the Medicine Hat Tigers on Friday night.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Man dead following multi-vehicle crash in Guelph, SIU investigation launched
A man from Oxford County is dead after a three-vehicle crash Saturday morning in Guelph.
-
Murder of Conestoga College student unsolved 2 years later
Investigators with the Waterloo Regional Police Services are asking for the public's help finding who is responsible for the fatal stabbing of a Conestoga College student.
-
Series of residential break-ins in Kitchener, Waterloo: WRPS
The Waterloo Regional Police Service is investigating a series of break-ins across Kitchener and Waterloo.
Vancouver
-
'He was truly exceptional': Slain B.C. RCMP officer identified
B.C. RCMP have identified the officer killed while executing a search warrant in Coquitlam Friday morning as Const. Rick O'Brien.
-
'He had a big heart': Father of fallen teenage wildland firefighter remembers his son
When 19-year-old Jaxon Billyboy graduated high school in Williams Lake in June, it was a proud moment for his father Sheldon Bowe.
-
1 RCMP officer killed, 2 seriously injured while executing search warrant in Coquitlam, B.C.
One RCMP officer was killed and two others were seriously injured while police were executing a search warrant at a home in Coquitlam, B.C., Friday.
Edmonton
-
Police say 11-year-old girl was sexually assaulted Sept. 19 in southeast Edmonton
Edmonton police are looking for a suspect in the reported sexual assault of an 11-year-old girl in southeast Edmonton this week.
-
Chateh, Alta., evacuated again due to approaching wildfire
Residents of Chateh, Alta., were told to leave their homes once again on Friday night, as wildfire southeast of the community drew near.
-
Taquan Mizzell's TDs lead Lions past Elks 37-29; B.C. clinches playoff berth
The Lions have secured a spot in the CFL's post-season.
Windsor
-
Unifor and Ford come together, a detective’s interview with an accused murderer, and a car falls through a hole in the downtown core: Top Windsor stories this week
Unifor and the Ford Motor Company reach a collective agreement, a widespread power outage was reported after a car fell through a hydro vault, and the Superior Court of Justice releases video of Nathaniel Veltman’s police interview. Here’s a look at the top stories on ctvnewswindsor.ca this week.
-
15 year old arrested after attending residence with firearm: Chatham-Kent police
A 15 year old youth has been arrested by police in Chatham-Kent after they attended a person’s home while in possession of a firearm Saturday morning.
-
Ford offers Unifor wage increases up to 25 per cent
Ford Motor has offered Canadian union Unifor wage increases of up to 25 per cent in its tentative agreement, the union said on Saturday. The agreement provides a 10 per cent wage increase for the first year followed by increases of two per cent and three per cent through the second and third year and a $10,000 productivity and quality bonus to all employees on the active roll of the company, Unifor said.
Regina
-
Overnight fire in Moose Jaw engulfs several homes and vehicles
A large overnight fire in Moose Jaw engulfed several homes and vehicles on Saturday.
-
Crum powers Redblacks past Roughriders 36-28
It was dicey towards the end, but the Ottawa Redblacks can breathe a little easy after ending a lengthy winless skid.
-
'I could feel him walking with us': Awareness walk in Regina remembers those lost to drug crisis
Community leaders renewed their push for awareness of Regina’s drug crisis at a walk in the north central neighbourhood on Friday.
Ottawa
-
Man, 34, shot in Ottawa's south end
Ottawa police are asking for witnesses to a shooting in the south end to come forward.
-
Missing Quebec woman last seen at Rideau Centre in Ottawa
Quebec provincial police are asking for the public's help locating a missing woman last seen in Ottawa.
-
Here's why there are so many wasps right now
There is a buzz in the air and it’s more than that summertime weather we’ve been feeling. It's wasps and lots of them.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon judge: Fertuck's confession can be admitted as evidence
A Saskatoon judge has ruled that a confession provided to undercover RCMP officers during an elaborate sting operation can be admitted as evidence in a high-profile murder trial.
-
Saskatoon police donate body armour to Ukraine volunteers
Saskatoon police are shipping dozens of pieces of body armour to volunteers helping with humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.
-
Crum powers Redblacks past Roughriders 36-28
It was dicey towards the end, but the Ottawa Redblacks can breathe a little easy after ending a lengthy winless skid.