

The Canadian Press





Thousands of Hydro-Quebec clients are still without electricity on Sunday morning, two days after near-hurricane level winds tore through the province.

More than 23,500 subscribers had still not recovered power as of 6:00 a.m., mainly in Monteregie, Estrie, Outaouais, Lanaudiere and the Laurentians.

At the height of the damage on Friday night, more than 275,000 households were without electricity.

Hydro-Quebec officials said repair jobs can be complex because of fallen branches or trees which must be removed before power lines can be repaired.