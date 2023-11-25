Thousands of Quebecers expected today at the 71st Santa Claus Parade in Montreal

Thousands of Quebecers are expected to line the route of the 71st Santa Claus Parade in downtown Montreal on Saturday to officially kick off the festive season.

The traditional parade attracted nearly 400,000 people last year for the 70th edition of the event after a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As always, Santa will be accompanied by elves and the Star Fairy, who this year will be played by Farah Alibay, a Canadian aerospace engineer who studies the stars for a NASA-affiliated research centre.

She follows in the footsteps of other celebrities who have donned the Star Fairy costume in the prestigious parade, including drag queen Barbada last year, singers Ima, Marie-Mai and Marie-Ève Janvier, and Olympian Joannie Rochette, among others.

Families should note that the 71st Father Christmas Parade will be taking a new route this year. The procession of 13 floats will start on René-Lévesque Boulevard, before heading up Robert-Bourassa Boulevard and continuing along Sainte-Catherine Street to Place des Arts on Saint-Urbain Street.

And who better to close the parade with a concert than the famous children's group Les Petites Tounes?

Father Christmas is due to arrive at around 10:30 a.m., and the parade will get underway at around 11:00 a.m.

Postal elves will be on hand during the parade to collect children's letters and deliver them to Santa.

The parade is organized by Montréal centre-ville, a Société de développement commercial (SDC) that brings together nearly 5,000 businesses in the city.