Thousands of Quebec health-care workers still waiting for pay

Unions representing thousands of health-care workers are growing impatient with the ongoing delays in pay equity payments.

Many workers are owed up to $52,000.

These wage adjustments vary according to job title and place on the pay scale.

They affect speech-language pathologists, dietitian-nutritionists, for example, and other jobs held predominantly by women.

Last February, the unions involved estimated that $1.15 billion was owed in pay equity for the 2010 and 2015 complaints.

The unions are insisting on a payment date.

At the Treasury Board, press secretary Florence Plourde admitted that the processing time is longer than expected, but she said as a reminder that the Treasury has signed 10 pay equity agreements with 11 union organizations, affecting 100,000 people -- which represents an imposing task.