Thousands of public sector workers ready for strike ahead of Quebec's latest offer

After nearly a year of negotiations, public sector workers say they've had enough.

More than 400,000 workers are planning to strike on Nov. 6 and they're calling it a warning shot.

Counting down to strike day, health and social service workers made a lot of noise demanding a negotiation breakthrough.

"It's a case of a public emergency," said Dominique Daigneault, president of the Conseil central du Montréal métropolitain‒CSN.

Hundreds of thousands of public sector workers have banded together in a common front demanding better working conditions and higher pay.

"There's a crisis everywhere in the system," said Daigneault.

On Nov. 6, workers will strike for just one day in what they call a warning.

"The majority of them are women, single parents," said FIQ executive officer Roberto Bomba.

The health union's workers also voted to strike on Nov. 8 and 9. They also want raises and to keep workloads in check.

"Well, there's only one nurse. She cannot multiply herself and care for two emergencies at one time, on a given unit, for 100 patients. And this happens on a daily basis. Things have to change," Bomba said.

"Of course, I am nervous," Quebec Premier François Legault told CTV News Friday after an announcement for more subsidized daycare spots outside Montreal.

Through the strike, essential services will be maintained by law. He says the province has offered the FIQ a raise that exceeds inflation.

"Our offer is for an average of 13 per cent," he said.

But the FIQ says just nine per cent of that is pensionable.

"A nine per cent increase over a five-year period -- that's the message that the government is giving to the health-care professionals. Keep working, and you'll become poorer by working for the state," Bomba said.

But Legault says, "We have to respect the capacity of taxpayers."

Legault says the province is looking to table a new offer on Sunday, though it remains to be seen whether or not it will be enough to stop the strikes.