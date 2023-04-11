Thousands of power outages remain in Quebec 6 days after ice storm

Thousands of Quebecers are still without electricity six days after a deadly ice storm downed trees and damaged power lines.

The total outages ebbed and flowed throughout Tuesday morning, ranging from as low as 13,000 to as high as 28,000. There were about 18,000 outages as of around 1 p.m.

At 2:30 p.m., that number was just under 12,000 with most of the outages in the Montreal (just over 8,400) Outatouais (over 1,500), and Monteregie (just under 1,500) areas.

Hydro-Quebec spokesperson Francis Labbe said fluctuations in the number of blackouts throughout the day are a regular occurrence and not necessarily related to the storm.

The utility said Monday it had returned power to 95 per cent of the more than 1.1 million users affected last week.

But it warned that some complex cases could take longer to resolve, to the chagrin of many families stuck in the dark for nearly a week.

The April 5 ice storm also had fatal consequences; one man was killed in Quebec and another in Ontario after they were struck by falling branches.

Another Quebec man died of carbon monoxide poisoning after running a generator in his garage during the blackout.

According to the ambulance service Urgences-Sante, over 100 people in the Montreal and Laval areas were taken to hospital for monoxide poisoning in the wake of the storm.