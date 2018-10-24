

CTV Montreal





Despite unemployment in Quebec at record lows, thousands of job seekers are turning out for a massive job fair at the Palais des Congres.

Manufacturing is being hit especially hard by the province’s labour shortage – according to Statistics Canada, manufacturing job vacancies spiked by 44 per cent in the second quarter of 2018 compared to the year prior.

“We have a hard time finding people for all types of jobs on the shop floor,” said Stephanie Lavigne of O-I, a leading glass bottle manufacturer with a plant on Wellington St. “We're looking for mechanics, electricians and we can't find a lot of people.”

The labour shortage creates an obvious advantage for workers, said Mathieu Bedard of the Montreal Economic Institute.

“From the point of view of companies, it means that they will have to offer increasingly better salaries. When they can't find people to fill these jobs, it means that they will need to invest in their companies to make those workers that they already have more productive,” he said.

About 10,000 people are expected to take part in the two-day fair where there are thousands of positions to fill.

Health care is another area in big need of workers.

“We would like to hire a lot of nurses, a lot of PAB (orderlies) and administrative agents and social workers, educators,” said Johanne Buisson of the CIUSSS.

There are willing workers, like Mohammed Siddiqui who is currently a nursing student.

“You get to learn a lot about people, humanistic aspect of it. You get to learn new techniques, new medicines,” he said.

The idea of entering a field that has plenty of vacancies is something he's looking forward to.

“I think it's even more of a motivation every day when you get up. When you're going to school you're more motivated because the future is bright, your job opportunities are there.”



The event continues Thursday.