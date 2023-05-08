Thousands of noisy gulls invade Laval neighbourhood
It used to be a quiet neighbourhood – and then thousands of gulls moved in.
Residents of the St-Francois district have been trying to cope with the noise and the mess after more than 6,000 ring-billed gulls nested on Ile du Moulin.
And they're coming up with few solutions.
Watch the video above by CTV News Montreal’s Sasha Teman to get the full story.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | 'Persona non grata:' Canada expelling Chinese diplomat after threats to Conservative MP
The Trudeau government is expelling Chinese diplomat Zhao Wei, whom Canada's spy agency alleged was involved in a plot to intimidate Conservative MP Michael Chong and his relatives in Hong Kong.
Air quality advisories in western Canada due to fires, as East Coast braces for May snowstorm
Canadians countrywide are experiencing drastically different weather this week, as some cope with wildfires while others contend with flooding and a snowstorm.
Meta has team working to block news on Facebook, Instagram from Canadian users
Tech giant Meta has learned from the mistakes it made blocking online news from Facebook in Australia, when it accidentally limited access to emergency services pages, a company representative said Monday.
'Nuclear option': Conservatives decry Liberal move to limit debate on gun bill
The federal government is trying to limit how much time MPs have left to consider changes and debate the Liberal gun control legislation Bill C-21. It's a move the Conservatives called a 'nuclear option,' but one the Liberals and New Democrats say is needed to fend off Official Opposition obstruction.
Prince Louis' first official royal engagement with siblings George, Charlotte
Prince Louis, the youngest child of the Prince and Princess of Wales, has undertaken his first royal engagement at the age of five.
Army booted Texas mall gunman over mental health: AP source
The man accused of killing eight people and wounding several others in a mass shooting at a suburban Dallas shopping mall over the weekend apparently had been working as a security guard and was discharged from the U.S. Army in 2008 because of mental health issues, according to neighbours and an Army official.
LIVE at 3 | Alberta wildfires on Monday: Here's what you need to know
As of 11:30 a.m., the Alberta Wildfire Status Dashboard showed 100 wildfires burning across the province, including 29 out of control.
Ontario driver charged for using licence plate-concealing technology
A driver in Ontario has been charged after police discovered a device on their vehicle that conceals the vehicle's licence plate with just a push of a button.
4.3-magnitude earthquake rumbles off northern B.C. coast
A 4.3-magnitude earthquake was recorded off northern British Columbia on Monday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).
Toronto
-
Canada's Wonderland kicks off 2023 season with several arrests
Canada’s Wonderland kicked off its 2023 season with a series of arrests over the course of opening weekend, park officials say.
-
Beluga whale, bottlenose dolphin die at Marineland
A beluga whale and bottlenose dolphin have died at Marineland, the Ministry of the Solicitor General confirmed Monday.
-
Ontario driver charged for using licence plate-concealing technology
A driver in Ontario has been charged after police discovered a device on their vehicle that conceals the vehicle's licence plate with just a push of a button.
Atlantic
-
CUPE says Halifax-area education workers are ready to strike
CUPE Local 5047 President Chris Melanson said over the weekend that his members rejected a tentative agreement offered by government. He represents roughly 1,850 union members who do work to support more than 5,000 students.
-
RCMP identify New Brunswick lobster fishermen who died after falling into ocean
An uncle and his nephew have been identified as the two lobster fishermen who died on the opening day of their season off the northeastern coast of New Brunswick.
-
Crews battle wildfire in rural Nova Scotia
Fire crews and other first responders are responding to a wildfire near Highway 340 in Hassett, N.S.
London
-
Possible shooting in east London
London police are hoping the public may be able to provide some answers about a possible shooting in the city’s east end.
-
'Everybody had to get out in a hurry': Tenants flee after mini-van strikes house, severing gas line
No-one was hurt after a mini-van slammed into a house in Woodstock Monday morning, rupturing a gas line, and forcing residents out of their beds to safety.
-
Stabbing in east London leads to arrest and charges
An argument that led to someone being stabbed has resulted in charges for a London man. Just after midnight on Saturday, police were called to east London for a weapons investigation.
Northern Ontario
-
Road maintenance truck rear ended on MR35 near Azilda in Greater Sudbury
A pothole crew is shaken after a crash on Municipal Road 35 southeast of the Greater Sudbury community of Azilda on Monday morning.
-
Commercial truck driver in serious condition after Highway 11 crash
Ontario Provincial Police is continuing to investigate a crash involving a single commercial vehicle on Highway 11.
-
Diana's earrings and Princess Anne's feather: Coronation moments you might have missed
King Charles III was crowned on Saturday in a historic ceremony at London's Westminster Abbey, rooted in 1,000 years of tradition. While the order of service for the two-hour ceremony was released in advance, even those following along closely might not have noticed these five key moments.
Calgary
-
Calgary opens centre at Stampede Park for Alberta wildfire evacuees
The City of Calgary is helping the relief effort for those affected by the wildfires in central and northern Alberta, including sending personnel to help battle fires and opening a reception centre for fleeing residents.
-
LIVE at 3
LIVE at 3 | Alberta wildfires on Monday: Here's what you need to know
As of 11:30 a.m., the Alberta Wildfire Status Dashboard showed 100 wildfires burning across the province, including 29 out of control.
-
Man and woman killed in Strathmore, Alta., motorcycle crash
A man and a woman are dead after the motorcycle they were riding struck a fire hydrant.
Kitchener
-
OPP say bicyclist reported on Highway 401 before fatal crash
Highway 401 westbound lanes have reopened through Cambridge, Ont. as police investigate a motorcycle crash that killed a 55-year-old man from Barrie.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Region and striking GRT workers reach tentative agreement
The Region of Waterloo says it has reached a tentative agreement with Unifor Local 4304.
-
The Hopper fire deemed suspicious: Cambridge Fire Department
Cambridge Fire says it’s believed people were living in the vacant building and one person was seen leaving the burning structure.
Vancouver
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | B.C. officials set to announce update on flooding and wildfire situations province-wide
British Columbia’s government is set to outline its plan to address ongoing safety threats posed by flooding and wildfires across the province.
-
One dead after motorcycle collides with minivan: Surrey RCMP
A motorcyclist has died after a multi-vehicle collision in Surrey’s Grandview Heights neighbourhood Sunday evening, RCMP say.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | 'No one is above the rules': Forensic investigation of BC Housing released
The B.C. government says a forensic investigation of the Crown corporation that administers subsidized housing in the province has found "mismanagement related to a conflict of interest," but "found no evidence of public funds being disbursed outside of their intended purpose."
Edmonton
-
LIVE @ 2
LIVE @ 2 | Edmonton police to provide update on Crawford Plains stabbings that killed mother and her child
The Edmonton Police Service is expected to provide an update at 2 p.m. on Monday on the investigation into the fatal stabbings of a mother and her child last week.
-
Shelter-in-place order issued for Sunchild, O'Chiese First Nations
Sunchild and O'Chiese First Nations were told to take shelter Monday afternoon because of a group of armed and dangerous people in the area.
-
LIVE at 3
LIVE at 3 | Alberta wildfires on Monday: Here's what you need to know
As of 11:30 a.m., the Alberta Wildfire Status Dashboard showed 100 wildfires burning across the province, including 29 out of control.
Windsor
-
Five alleged impaired drivers charged over the weekend, including Lakeshore fatal collision: OPP
Essex County OPP say officers arrested five drivers on impaired driving-related charges over the weekend, including the fatal collision in Lakeshore.
-
‘Be safe’ now available in Chatham-Kent
Free app aims to connect patients with mental health resources quickly and correctly.
-
Second fire at same house on Hall Ave deemed deliberate
Windsor firefighters responded to a fire at the same house for the second time in two months.
Regina
-
Teen stopped for speeding turned out to be human trafficking victim, Sask. RCMP say
A teen girl pulled over for speeding near Swift Current, Sask. turned out to be a victim of human trafficking, according to police.
-
City councillors lawsuit violated Regina's code of ethics bylaw, integrity commissioner says
Regina’s Integrity Commissioner said that Coun. Dan LeBlanc and Coun. Andrew Stevens violated the city’s code of ethics bylaw during their lawsuit against city manager Niki Anderson.
-
Bus service to Regina's airport now available
Residents can now take a Regina city bus to and from the airport.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa man, 20, dies in hedge-trimming accident
Ontario's ministry of labour is investigating after a 20-year-old contractor died while working for a hedge-trimming company.
-
Flames engulf former Smiths Falls, Ont. water treatment plant
Fire heavily damaged a former water treatment plant in Smiths Falls, Ont. overnight.
-
Ottawa school named after Julie Payette gets new name
An Ottawa school named after former governor general Julie Payette is getting a new name.
Saskatoon
-
Fire breaks out at Saskatoon metal recycling business
Firefighters battled a blaze at BN Metals on Quebec Avenue Monday morning.
-
Northern Sask. residents returning home following wildfire evacuation
A wildfire that forced residents of La Loche and Clearwater River Dene Nation (CRDN) from their homes has been contained, according to the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA).
-
Sask. girl charged in death of 50-year-old man
A girl under 16-years-old is charged with second-degree murder in the death of a 50-year-old man in Montreal Lake Cree Nation on Tuesday.