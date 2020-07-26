MONTREAL -- Hydro-Quebec says about 3,500 NDG customers were without power at the peak of an outage Sunday morning after an equipment breakage underground.

The outage started at 4:13 a.m., according to Hydro-Quebec spokesman Pierre-Alexandre Buisson.

"At that time we had around 3,500 people without service," he said.

"By 7:30 this number went down to 2,200, and around 10 we still had around 1,800 customers without power."

The area affected is roughly between de Maisonneuve West and Sherbrooke St., and from around Claremont Ave. to Beaconsfield Ave, according to Hydro-Quebec's power outage map.

"Our teams were dispatched a few minutes after the beginning of the outage, but since the equipment is underground, the repairs were a little more complicated," said Buisson at 11:40 a.m.

"The service’s return in the area was also done progressively to avoid any surcharges on the network."