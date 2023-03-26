Thousands of Hydro-Quebec customers without power Sunday morning

Over 33,000 Hydro-Quebec customers were without power as of 7:20 a.m. Sunday. By 9:30 a.m., the number had lowered to just over 25,000.

The Montérégie, Lanaudière, and Laurentides regions were the most affected. At 9:30 a.m., there were 58 outages in Lanaudière, leaving 7,939 customers in the dark. There were 38 in Montérégie with 10,961 affected, and 36 in the Laurentides with 3,500 affected.

There was only one outage in Montreal early Sunday morning, affecting 35 customers. By mid-morning, that figured dwindled to one.

Several outages began shortly after midnight due to equipment failures. It's not clear if they were caused by Saturday's snowy and rainy conditions.

A snowfall warning is in effect for Quebec City and surrounding areas Sunday.

Montreal is expected to see periods of rain with a high of 6 C, washing away the previous day's slushy snow.

With files from The Canadian Press.