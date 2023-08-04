Thousands of Hydro-Quebec customers still powerless after storm

FILE: A Hydro worker works on a power line in Montreal, Friday, April 7, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes FILE: A Hydro worker works on a power line in Montreal, Friday, April 7, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

BREAKING

BREAKING | Telus announces 6,000-person layoff

The Vancouver-based telecommunications company says the cut includes 4,000 workers at its main Telus business and another 2,000 at Telus International.

The Telus Corporation logo is seen on the outside of the company's headquarters in downtown Vancouver, on Thursday, January 19, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon