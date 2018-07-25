Featured Video
Thousands of Hydro Quebec customers in the dark after severe thunderstorms
Published Wednesday, July 25, 2018 5:43PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, July 25, 2018 10:40PM EDT
Hold on to your hats! It's a little crazy outside.
At 5:30 p.m., Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Chateauguay, La Prairie, Longueuil, and the Island of Montreal.
Meteorologists are currently tracking a line of severe thunderstorms making their way eastward.
The storms, they say, span from Hemmingford to Montreal.
As a result, Quebecers experienced strong winds, heavy rain - and in some places, nickel-size hail.
There's also a possibility the heavy downpours will cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.
According to Hydro-Quebec, 200 households on the island of Montreal are without power, as well as 1600 customers in Laval.
Several hundred customers in Lanaudiere and the Laurentiens have also lost power.
Overall, an estimated 7300 customers across the province were waiting for power to return as of 9 p.m.
Severe #ThunderstormWarning in effect for #Montreal @CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/vGPjI4P0mt— Lori Graham (@LGrahamCTV) July 25, 2018
Severe #ThunderstormWarning for #Montreal— Lori Graham (@LGrahamCTV) July 25, 2018
Storms capable of producing heavy downpours and nickel size hail@CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/JzRObeaurN
