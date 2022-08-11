Thousands of health care workers still absent as 10 more people die of COVID-19
The number of Quebecers in hospital to be treated for COVID-19 has decreased by 46 in the last 24 hours.
The total number of people receiving care is now 2,056, including 694 due to COVID-19.
People in intensive care remain steady at 55, including 27 due to COVID-19.
Ten more people have died due to the virus, a total of 16,098.
On Aug. 9, a total of 12,145 samples were analyzed.
Quebec added 1,250 PCR infections, bringing the total number to 1,160,337 since the start of the pandemic.
As for rapid tests, 274,388 have been declared with 229,511 positive.
Wednesday, 251 were reported, with 201 positive.
Quebec is encouraging people to declare the status of their at-home rapid test so officials can get a clearer picture of infection levels in the province.
There are 4,346 health care workers absent due to COVID-19-related reasons.
VACCINATION CAMPAIGN
Quebec's health care professionals administered 9,974 more vaccinations for a total of 20,422,314 doses.
Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé points out vaccination against the virus does not completely prevent infection, but it does decrease the risk of dire consequences.
As of Aug. 9, 91 per cent of the eligible population aged five and up have received their first dose of a vaccine and 56 per cent have received three.
An additional 18 per cent have received four.
