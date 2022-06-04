Thousands of cyclists rolling through city in Montreal's Tour de l'Ile
Montreal cyclists are rolling the streets Sunday for the annual Tour de L'Ile.
Organizers say around 19,000 participants signed up for this year's ride.
The 36-kilometre circuit opened at 9:30 a.m. and will run to 2:30 p.m.
Road closures are in effect in the following boroughs:
- Plateau-Mont-Royal
- Rosemont-La-Petite-Prarie
- Outremont
- Côte-des-Neiges-Notre-Dame-de-Grâce
- Southwest
- Verdun
- Ville-Marie
- Westmount
Velo Quebec, the organization behind the event, has partnered with the Waze application to help drivers navigate the closures.
Cyclists take part in the Tour de L'Ile cycling race in Montreal, Sunday, June 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
With files from The Canadian Press.
