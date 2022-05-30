Thousands more Quebecers and Ontarians without power Monday due to storms
Hydro-Quebec made significant progress on the weekend in its efforts to restore power to customers who were left without it after severe thunderstorms hit several areas on May 21.
As of 8 p.m. last Friday, the number of customers still without power stood at approximately 25,000. Shortly before 4 a.m. Monday morning, there were just under 5,000, according to the crown corporation, including nearly 1,740 in the Laurentians.
The two other regions most affected by the blackouts were still those of Lanaudière and the Outaouais.
Last Friday, Hydro-Quebec said that 65 per cent of the remaining outages on its network affected 10 customers or less, which means that in these cases, power could only be restored to one to 10 customers at a time.
There were very heavy road blockages on the way to the work that needed to be done to repair the outages.
In Ontario, Hydro One said Sunday that just over 12,600 of its customers were still without power, mostly in the eastern part of the province. Hydro Ottawa estimated that 9,900 homes were still without power.
Last Saturday's severe weather caused at least 11 deaths in both provinces, mostly in Ontario, but also in Quebec.
FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE
Special financial assistance was announced Saturday by the Quebec government to cover food losses suffered by recipients of social assistance programs as a result of the power outages.
Social assistance recipients who have been affected by a power outage lasting more than 24 hours are eligible for this assistance of $75 per person. The maximum amount for each family is $300.
-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 30, 2022.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
New handgun restrictions expected in federal firearm-control bill today
New measures to curb handguns are expected to be a central feature of federal legislation tabled this afternoon, the Liberal government's latest -- and likely boldest -- suite of proposed actions to control access to firearms in Canada.
Independent report on military sexual misconduct to be released today
A highly-anticipated report on sexual harassment and misconduct in the Canadian military, and recommendations for a path forward, will be released today.
Nexus program backlog balloons to nearly 300,000 applications
Canada's backlog of Nexus applications has ballooned into the hundreds of thousands, despite a sharp downturn in applicants during the pandemic.
Man in wig throws cake at glass protecting Mona Lisa
A man seemingly disguised as an old woman in a wheelchair threw a piece of cake at the glass protecting the Mona Lisa on Sunday at the Louvre Museum and shouted at people to think of planet Earth.
Sidhu Moose Wala's death investigation: 'no culprit will be spared'
Indian police are investigating the killing of a popular Punjabi rapper, who blended hip-hop, rap and folk music, a day after he was fatally shot, officials said Monday.
Russian troops entering Sievierodonetsk in eastern Ukraine
Russian troops pushed farther into a key eastern Ukrainian city and fought street by street with Kyiv's forces Monday in a battle the mayor said has left the city "completely ruined" and driven tends of thousands from their homes.
Plane wreckage found in Nepal mountains; 21 bodies recovered
Rescuers searching a mountainside in Nepal on Monday recovered the bodies of 21 of the 22 people who were on board a plane that crashed a day earlier, officials said.
Efforts continue to restore power to thousands of Ottawa area residents
Thousands of people remain without power in the Ottawa region after a severe storm battered portions of Ontario and Quebec more than a week ago.
Almost half of Gen Z and millennials living paycheque-to-paycheque, global survey finds
A recent survey of Gen Z and millennials around the world has found that many young people are deeply concerned with their financial futures, with nearly half living paycheque-to-paycheque.
Toronto
-
Ontario reports one COVID-19 death as hospitalizations drop to lowest number in months
Ontario health officials are reporting one more COVID-19 death on Monday as the number of people in hospital with the disease drops to the lowest total seen in months.
-
WATCH
WATCH | 'Heart-stopping video' shows three young people nearly getting hit by GO train
Video has been released showing three young people narrowly avoiding being hit by a GO train, with one person dodging the train with only a foot to spare.
-
Southern Ontario about to get hit by 'first heat event' of the season. Here's how hot it will get
While hot and humid weather has already touched down in Southern Ontario, temperatures are set to soar this week.
Atlantic
-
'Lost confidence': Nova Scotia mass shooting inquiry resumes amid public backlash
The Mountie in charge of the RCMP's initial response to the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia is expected to testify before an inquiry Monday, but the public will be barred from listening.
-
The cancer spread and her choices shrunk: N.S. woman fights for more time
Since Nicole MacHattie's cancer diagnosis last April, she's had chemo, surgery, and more chemo. The cancer spread and her choices shrunk. She now plans to pursue treatment in the U.S.
-
'We cannot survive': Disability advocates call on N.B. government for help
Shelley Petit says she’s getting emails every day from people with disabilities across New Brunswick, sharing their daily struggles with what it’s like trying to live off their disability benefits.
London
-
Cyclist struck in Elgin County
OPP in Elgin County have closed a section of Quaker Road near Sparta, Ont. following a collision involving a cyclist.
-
Serious injuries after 2-vehicle crash in Middlesex County
Two people have been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a two-vehicle crash Monday morning.
-
Fatal crash in South Bruce
A stretch of road in South Bruce has reopened following a fatal crash over the weekend.
Northern Ontario
-
Almost half of Gen Z and millennials living paycheque-to-paycheque, global survey finds
A recent survey of Gen Z and millennials around the world has found that many young people are deeply concerned with their financial futures, with nearly half living paycheque-to-paycheque.
-
Protesters storm stage to interrupt private Doug Ford Rally in London, Ont.
The Ontario PC Party wasn’t about to let a few rogue protesters deter them from getting their message out to supporters Sunday.
-
Timmins multicultural festival returns
Hundreds celebrate diversity in Timmins for the first time since the pandemic began.
Calgary
-
New handgun restrictions expected in federal firearm-control bill today
New measures to curb handguns are expected to be a central feature of federal legislation tabled this afternoon, the Liberal government's latest -- and likely boldest -- suite of proposed actions to control access to firearms in Canada.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Calgary stays cooler with showers Monday
Showers today, then summer-like conditions leading in to June.
-
Suspects sought after weapons incident at Chinook Centre
Police are seeking two suspects following an incident at Chinook Centre early Saturday evening.
Kitchener
-
Special weather statement in effect for Waterloo-Wellington
Hot and increasingly humid weather has prompted Environment Canada to issue a special weather statement for Waterloo-Wellington and much southern Ontario.
-
Power outage in Cambridge causes closure of two schools
Two school in Cambridge has been closed for Monday due to a power outage.
-
Police looking for suspect after shooting in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police are searching for a suspect after a shooting in Kitchener.
Vancouver
-
Victim of Surrey homicide identified, investigators believe incident was targeted
The victim of a recent Surrey homicide has been identified by police, with investigators saying his death was not random.
-
New handgun restrictions expected in federal firearm-control bill today
New measures to curb handguns are expected to be a central feature of federal legislation tabled this afternoon, the Liberal government's latest -- and likely boldest -- suite of proposed actions to control access to firearms in Canada.
-
Signing bonuses, flexibility, culture: B.C. businesses offering incentives for new employees
From offering several thousand dollars to flexible hours to a focus on workplace culture, B.C. employers are increasingly finding ways to stand out to job-seekers.
Edmonton
-
Closing arguments expected at trial of father, son accused of murdering Métis hunters
Closing arguments are expected today at the trial of a father and son accused of murdering two Métis hunters on a rural Alberta road.
-
New handgun restrictions expected in federal firearm-control bill today
New measures to curb handguns are expected to be a central feature of federal legislation tabled this afternoon, the Liberal government's latest -- and likely boldest -- suite of proposed actions to control access to firearms in Canada.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: A new warming trend begins
Edmonton's string of three consecutive days in the 20s was broken on Sunday as the city only hit a high of 14 C.
Windsor
-
Nexus program backlog balloons to nearly 300,000 applications
Canada's backlog of Nexus applications has ballooned into the hundreds of thousands, despite a sharp downturn in applicants during the pandemic.
-
Chatham-Kent woman charged with assaulting her mother
A 26-year-old Chatham-Kent woman is facing assault charges after a dispute with her mother.
-
Spring heatwave: Windsor-Essex gets blast of summer to start week
It’s not quite summer yet, but it will feel like it in Windsor-Essex this week as temperatures soar.
Regina
-
Samwel Uko death inquest set to start Monday
An inquest into the death of Samwel Uko is set to start on Monday in Regina.
-
Harbour Landing residents start petition against cell tower
Harbour Landing residents are going door to door gathering names on a petition opposed to a planned cell phone tower behind their joint use schools.
-
Sask. headed in right direction but COVID-19 'isn't yet gone'
Key COVID-19 indicators are headed in the right direction — but Saskatchewan is not "out of the woods," doctors heard at their town hall last Thursday.
Ottawa
-
Doug Ford grilled about no-show during Ottawa power outage
Ontario Progressive Conservative leader Doug Ford and NDP leader Andrea Horwath are both in Ottawa on Monday as the provincial election campaign reaches the home stretch.
-
Here's what you need to know about the storm cleanup in Ottawa today
Hydro crews are now focusing on "smaller pockets" of outages across the city of Ottawa, after restoring electricity to the bulk of the power grid on Sunday.
-
Electricity restored to Ottawa's 'bulk power grid', Hydro Ottawa says
As of 8 p.m. Sunday, 9,000 Hydro Ottawa customers across the city remained without power nine days after the storm hit Ottawa with wind gusts of 190 km/h.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon Fire Department rotates 80 staff over 14.5 hours to put out condo fire
It took Saskatoon firefighters seven hours to get a condo fire under control and another seven-and-a-half hours to fully extinguish it.
-
Prince Albert police redeploy officers after two homicides in one day
Prince Albert Police Service Chief Jonathan Bergen says he extends his condolences to those whose loved ones have been the victims of violence after two homicides in the city on Saturday.
-
Three CP Rail cars derail near yard in Saskatoon
Several train cars derailed near the Canadian Pacific Rail (CP Rail) Yard south of College Drive on Sunday.