Thousands more Quebecers and Ontarians without power Monday due to storms

Hydro-Quebec made significant progress on the weekend in its efforts to restore power to customers who were left without it after severe thunderstorms hit several areas on May 21.

As of 8 p.m. last Friday, the number of customers still without power stood at approximately 25,000. Shortly before 4 a.m. Monday morning, there were just under 5,000, according to the crown corporation, including nearly 1,740 in the Laurentians.

The two other regions most affected by the blackouts were still those of Lanaudière and the Outaouais.

Last Friday, Hydro-Quebec said that 65 per cent of the remaining outages on its network affected 10 customers or less, which means that in these cases, power could only be restored to one to 10 customers at a time.

There were very heavy road blockages on the way to the work that needed to be done to repair the outages.

In Ontario, Hydro One said Sunday that just over 12,600 of its customers were still without power, mostly in the eastern part of the province. Hydro Ottawa estimated that 9,900 homes were still without power.

Last Saturday's severe weather caused at least 11 deaths in both provinces, mostly in Ontario, but also in Quebec.

FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE

Special financial assistance was announced Saturday by the Quebec government to cover food losses suffered by recipients of social assistance programs as a result of the power outages.

Social assistance recipients who have been affected by a power outage lasting more than 24 hours are eligible for this assistance of $75 per person. The maximum amount for each family is $300.