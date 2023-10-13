Thousands gather at Pro-Palestinian protest in downtown Montreal

Thousands of people gathered in Montreal’s downtown core for a pro-Palestinian protest Friday evening, chanting and waving flags in support with the people of Palestine.



Chanting "Free Palestine!" the demonstration began near Guy-Concordia metro at 5:30 p.m.

"I'm here to stand in solidarity with my brothers in Palestine" said Omar Ayesh, who has family in Gaza. Ayesh said he was able to reach his loved ones via text, but communication has been very limited. They live in northern Gaza and have had to evacuate as a ground attack looms, he said.



Ayesh said he hopes for "peace for Palestine, peace for Gaza, peace for the world."



A woman named Samia, who would not give her last name, said she has friends in Palestine and said, "I don't know where humanity is."



Protesters called for the passage of aid into Palestine to help civilians under seige.

The "MTL Protest for Palestine: All Out for Gaza!" was organized by the Palestinian Youth Movement, a grassroots movement of Palestinian and Arab youth that is "dedicated to the liberation" Palestine, according to the group's website.

The group organized other protests across the U.S. and Canada throughout the week.

"In the past few days, the Zionist occupation has been relentlessly bombing Gaza - targeting civilian infrastructure and killing over 700 Palestinians," the Facebook event page reads. "This is a blatant attempt to collectively punish the Palestinian people for marching toward liberation."

The demonstration follows a reported call by former Hamas leader Khaled Meshaal for a global day of protest on Friday against Israel.

Organizers told CTV News that Montreal’s event was planned before that call and stressed they are pushing for peace.

Shortly before the pro-Palestine protest, a separate event calling "for an end to a potential genocide, and for Canada to demand an immediate ceasefire in Gaza" began at Concordia University's Hall building on Maisonneuve Boulevard West.

Former Quebec Solidaire spokesperson Amir Khadir along with professor Norma Rantisi, and Niall Clapham Ricardo from Independent Jewish Voices-Montreal are scheduled to speak.

"Speakers will call on the Canadian government to stand up against this second Nakba (mass-displacement), which is a continuation of the violence that has been ongoing since 1948," a release on the event reads. "They will outline concrete actions Montrealers can take in solidarity with Palestinians under attack."



It is the latest in a series of protests in support of Palestine in Montreal since the Israel-Gaza war began. On Tuesday, Palestinian supporters demonstrated outside a rally in support of Israel, and a pro-Palestine protest took place on Sunday.

Earlier in the day on Friday, the Roddick gates entry to McGill University were vandalized with graffiti that read, "You are witnessing genocide against Palestine" and "McGill is okay with genocide." The graffiti was cleaned later in the day.

Graffiti at the front gates of McGill University accuse the Israeli government of genocide and McGill's support of it. The graffiti was removed on Oct. 13, 2023.