

The Canadian Press





Fire officials say the winds continue to be favourable as crews battle a large wildfire burning a few kilometres from a northern Alberta town.

Nearly 5,000 people have cleared out of High Level and nearby reserves with flames licking at the southern edge of the community.

Winds are forecast to be out of the southeast for the next several days, pushing the fire away from homes and other building.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says the fire is about five kilometres from the town.

Earlier estimates said flames were within three kilometres.

Kenney says no buildings have been damaged and the evacuation was orderly and without incident.