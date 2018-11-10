

CTV Montreal





It was a call to action for the fight against climate change.

Thousands took to the streets of Montreal on Saturday, calling on politicians and the new CAQ government to make the environment a priority.

The local movement comes in response to an appeal from the UN secretary general, who says the world has reached a pivotal moment in global warming, and risks runaway climate change if leaders don’t act in the next two weeks.

Thousands are gathering in Place des Festivals to march against climate change and to pressure governments prioritize the environment. @CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/5lcU8Vsh5G — Angela MacKenzie (@AMacKenzieCTV) November 10, 2018

More than 500 Quebec personalities and scientists are spearheading a campaign and trying to gather 1 million signatures to force the government to revise its approach to climate-related issues.

The goal is to mobilize Quebecers – since Wednesday, the petition has amassed nearly 150,000 signatures.

Even Mayor Valerie Plante joined the march.

Premier Francois Legault faced criticism during the election campaign, accused of not taking the environment seriously.

When he was sworn in, he added the environment to his list of priorities. However, Legault still won’t be attending the UN Climate Change Summit in Poland in December.

More to come.