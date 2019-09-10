

Christine Long, Amy Luft, CTV Montreal





It's a look at life along the Nile from 900 BCE.

'Egyptian Mummies: Exploring Ancient Lives' is newly-arrived collection from the British Museum.

A study in archaeology and world cultures, the collection explores six lives, their deaths and their anticipated afterlives.

The newest technology unravels the mysteries of 3,000 years ago, including 3D digital images show the person and their amulets tucked into the inner coffins.

There's also a display showing how a body was carefully prepared for mummification, and how the process was different for a priest's daughter; a temple singer and even a three-year-old boy.

The collection opens at the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts on Saturday.