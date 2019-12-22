MONTREAL -- Three teens were arrested for a stabbing outside the Fairview Mall on Friday but a West Island mother is warning the community that the incident wasn’t an isolated one.

Crystal Smith said her teenage son was mugged at the nearby bus terminal on his way home from school in early December.

“It took 30 seconds, they came to him (saying) ‘Give us this or we’re going to kill you,’” she said.

The assailants were teenagers according to Smith.

On Friday three teens were arrested for stabbing a 14-year-old during a robbery. The victim’s headphones were stolen and he suffered a stab wound to the abdomen, according to Montreal police. The victim was taken to hospital and was later said to be in stable condition.

The suspects include two 14-year-olds and a 15-year-old.

“Something has to be done,’ this can’t keep happening,” said Smith, adding the teens who attacked her son made online threats to keep their victim quiet.

Smith said she has called the mall, the STM and Montreal police about increasing security in the area but not changes have been made. She said she wants to see cameras installed at the station and increased security or police patrols in the afternoons as school lets out.

Police said the terminal isn’t typically a problem area. Fairview Mall did not respond to requests for comment.

Smith said she hopes others will voice their concerns.

“Flood the phone lines, they’ll get so fed up with hearing us calling that that’s the only way they’ll add these resources, because being told there’s a lack of resources is not acceptable,” she said.