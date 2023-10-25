This Laval street will be designed for kids with autism on Halloween night

It's not news when a street is decked out for Halloween, but one road in Laval's decorations will be like none other.

Des Pres Street in the Laval-des-Rapides district will be entirely dedicated to children with autism and those young ones who cannot afford a costume.

At nightfall on Halloween night, the "Rue Bleue" will feature calming music and the sound of children's laughter.

"It's my street. It's calm. It's quiet," said Pierre Anthian. "It's ideal for this kind of activity."

A small blue light will shine from each house on the street that is part of the night's activity. There will be no external noise, flashing lights or loud decorations.

"When the family walks on the street, when they see the blue light, it's people participating in the activity and they can knock on the door, and they can be sure no monster will open the door and no zombies. Just regular smiling people," said Anthian.

On the street, loud noises, flashing lights, and zombie groans will not be permitted.

The project was done in cooperation with the Quebec Autism Federation.

AUTISM-FRIENDLY TRICK OR TREATING

Autism Speaks works to make the world more inclusive for people with austism. The group has several pieces of advice to make Halloween more enjoyable for children with austism:

Hang a sign on your door or window showing that your home is autism-friendly.

Remind children that decorations and sounds are not real.

Be aware of moving decorations, fog machines and flashing lights.

Bring a sensory toy, headphones or ear plugs along for places with loud noises.

Limit or skip areas where non-sensory-friendly activities are taking place.

Be aware of what costume materials are uncomfortable.

Choose a costume that is a favourite character of your child and have them wear it a few times before the night. A larger sized costume may be a good idea.

Avoid face paint or costumes that challenge the child's sensory experience.

For more advice, visit the Autism Speaks site.