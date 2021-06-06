MONTREAL -- Red zones will be a thing of the past in Quebec on Monday, as the province continues its deconfinement plan.

Two of the most populated regions in Quebec, Montreal and Laval, will go from red to orange level on June 7.

Restaurants will once again be able to serve customers indoors, and all high school students will be able to return to class full time, just in time to finish the school year with their classmates.

The Bas-Saint-Laurent and Chaudiere-Appalaches regions will also be switching from red to orange.

Other regions, such as Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean, Mauricie and Centre-du-Quebec, will go from red to yellow, while Abitibi-Temiscamingue, Cote-Nord and Northern Quebec will be in the green zone as of Monday, allowing indoor team sports and indoor gatherings of up to 10 people from three different addresses.

In the meantime, health authorities invite Quebecers who have not already done so to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

In Montreal, the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve race track is welcoming drive-through vaccinations this weekend.

It will be possible this week to book advance appointments for the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, provided that eight weeks have elapsed between the two doses.

The new time slots will be posted on the Clic Sante portal starting with 80+ on Monday, 75+ on Tuesday, 70+ on Wednesday and so on.

Quebec administered 94,384 new doses of COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday, for a total of 6 million doses administered to date. The province has administered doses at a rate of 70.13 per cent.