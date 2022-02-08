The Quebec government announced a plan for getting out of the current lockdown and to “learn to live with COVID” with a view to lift nearly all public health restrictions by mid-March.

Premier François Legault said several measures will be lifted as early as Saturday, including those imposed on restaurants and private home gatherings. Mask wearing requirements and the vaccine passport, however, will remain in effect because those are measures "that allow us to currently reopen," Legault said during a news conference on Tuesday.

Hospitalizations have dropped from 3,400 to 2,400 in the past three weeks, he said, which was one of the key factors in moving ahead with a relaxing of the measures.

“We will need to learn to live with the virus. There may be a sixth wave eventually, but we will have to live with COVID," Legault said.

MEASURES BEING LIFTED IN QUEBEC

Feb. 12:

no limit for private gatherings, though the recommendation is to keep it at 10 people or people from three households

restaurants can seat up to 10 people or people from three different addresses per table

all caregivers can visit a loved in a group home with a vaccine passport

Feb. 14 (previously announced):

gyms and spas can reopen at 50 per cent capacity

indoor sports and recreation activities, as well as games, can resume for everyone, including college and university sports (change rooms are limited to 50 per cent capacity)

competitions and tournaments remain prohibited

indoor golf facilities and climbing gyms can open at 50 per cent capacity

outdoor shows can host up to 5,000 people

Feb. 21:

all stores will be allowed to open at 100 per cent capacity

places of worship can accommodate up to 500 people, up from the maximum of 250

amphitheatres can operate at 50 per cent capacity

theatres and showrooms will be allowed to open at 50 per cent capacity, including the Bell Centre the Videotron Centre

Feb. 28:

teleworking will no longer be mandatory, but is still recommended

places of worship and showrooms can open at 100 per cent capacity, except for the Bell Centre and the Videotron Centre

bars and casinos can open with 50 per cent capacity, but with no dancing and karaoke

sports competitions and tournaments will be allowed

March 14:

bars can allow dancing and karaoke at full capacity at 100 per cent capacity

restaurants, showrooms, and large venues such as the Bell Centre and Videotron Centre can reopen at full capacity

When asked if the announcement on Tuesday had anything to do with the ongoing trucker convoys in Ottawa and Quebec City, the premier flatly denied the suggestion, saying the plan to reopen has been in the works with public health for the past few weeks.

"I just want to tell Quebecers that I understand that you're fed up with these restrictions. But at the same time, I think it's important that we remember why we have put in place these measures. Essentially, we have a health care network that was fragile before the pandemic," Legault said.

"The risk was too great. If we lifted too many measures, the hospitals would be overwhelmed and we wouldn't be able to treat people. So that's the dilemma that we had."

MONTREAL EASING RESTRICTIONS

The City of Montreal will gradually reopen certain facilities as measures are lifted.

Theatres are now open at half capacity and proof of vaccination is required.

The Rio Tinto Alcan Planetarium is opened at half capacity with a maximum of 500 visitors. A vaccination passport is required.

Up to 1,000 people per site are allowed at all outdoor events, including festivals.

Library, cultural centre and other indoor activities for those under 18 years old are resumed with a 25-person maximum.

A maximum of 500 spectators are allowed at indoor sporting events. Venues can operate at 50 per cent capacity and spectators must remain seated.

Outdoor facilities can admit 1,000 spectators.

NO MORE DECREES: PQ

After almost two years of the pandemic, the opposition Parti Quebecois said its patience and collaboration with the Legault government had reached its limits.

There will be no more 'carte blanche' for the CAQ, according to PQ leader Paul Saint-Pierre Plamondon.

No new health measures will be accepted without a proper debate in the National Assembly, he said, and there is also no question of accepting the extension of health emergency decrees until the election campaign next fall.

Saint-Pierre Plamondon said citizens have consented to many restrictions because they were intended to be exceptional and temporary, but the government seems to want to extend them into permanent measures.

He said in an interview with The Canadian Press that the lack of debate has ultimately damaged public confidence and fuelled opposition movements such as the trucker 'freedom convoy' that took place last weekend in Quebec City.

The PQ has been calling for a comprehensive deconfinement plan for weeks, which the government is expected to present Tuesday, according to sources.

This is a developing story. More to come.