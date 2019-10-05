This free program is teaching kids to cook healthy meals
Published Saturday, October 5, 2019 11:40PM EDT
Parents tired of packing lunches for their kids, take note; the Depot Community Food Centre may have a solution.
The centre offers free workshops to students in elementary and high school, teaching them to prepare healthy meals by themselves.
Kids from six different schools attending the class once a week, with each class having a star fruit or vegetable the kids learn to make a meal with.
Students learn to read and follow recipes, as well as kitchen skills.
