

The Canadian Press





Representatives of thirty school bus unions throughout Quebec went ahead with a strike day Tuesday, affecting dozens of school boards and thousands of school children province-wide.

The strike was intially going involve 44 unions, but the administrative tribunal ultimately deemed some of the pressure tactics "illegal" - wherein the unions didn't obtain the right to strike.

In order for a union to obtain the right to strike, the workers' collective agreement must expire.

The following school boards - and a total of 73,312 students - will be affected.

Bas St- Laurent

Commission Scolaire Kamouraska Riviere-du-Loup

Estrie

Commission Scolaire des Hauts Cantons School Board

Commission Scolaire des Sommets

Commission Scolaire de la Region-de-Sherbrooke

Lanaudiere

Commission Scolaire des Samares

Commission Scolaire des Affluents

Laurentides

Commission Scolaire des Laurentides

Commission Scolaire Rivieres-du-Nord

Laurentides/Lanaudiere/Laval

Commission Scolaire Sir Wilfred Laurier

Laurentides

Commission Scolaire Seigneuries des Miles-Iles

Laval

Commission Scolaire de Laval

Mauricie

Commission Scolaire Chemin-du-Roy

Monteregie

Commission Scolaire des Patriotes

Commission Scolaire Riverside

Commission Scolaire Val-des-Cerfs

Montreal

Commission Scolaire de Montreal

Quebec

Commission Scolaire de Charlevoix

Saguenay Lac-St-Jean