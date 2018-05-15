Representatives of thirty school bus unions throughout Quebec went ahead with a strike day Tuesday, affecting dozens of school boards and thousands of school children province-wide. 

The strike was intially going involve 44 unions, but the administrative tribunal ultimately deemed some of the pressure tactics "illegal" - wherein the unions didn't obtain the right to strike.

In order for a union to obtain the right to strike, the workers' collective agreement must expire. 

The following school boards - and a total of 73,312 students - will be affected.

Bas St- Laurent

  • Commission Scolaire Kamouraska Riviere-du-Loup 

Estrie

  • Commission Scolaire des Hauts Cantons School Board
  • Commission Scolaire des Sommets
  • Commission Scolaire de la Region-de-Sherbrooke

Lanaudiere

  • Commission Scolaire des Samares
  • Commission Scolaire des Affluents

Laurentides

  • Commission Scolaire des Laurentides
  • Commission Scolaire Rivieres-du-Nord

Laurentides/Lanaudiere/Laval

  • Commission Scolaire Sir Wilfred Laurier

Laurentides

  • Commission Scolaire Seigneuries des Miles-Iles 

Laval

  • Commission Scolaire de Laval

Mauricie

  • Commission Scolaire Chemin-du-Roy

Monteregie

  • Commission Scolaire des Patriotes 
  • Commission Scolaire Riverside
  • Commission Scolaire Val-des-Cerfs

Montreal

  • Commission Scolaire de Montreal

Quebec

  • Commission Scolaire de Charlevoix

Saguenay Lac-St-Jean

  • Commission Scolaire de la Jonquiere
  • Commission Scolaire Rives-du-Saguenay