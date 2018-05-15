Thirty school bus unions begin striking throughout Quebec
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, May 15, 2018 8:34AM EDT
Representatives of thirty school bus unions throughout Quebec went ahead with a strike day Tuesday, affecting dozens of school boards and thousands of school children province-wide.
The strike was intially going involve 44 unions, but the administrative tribunal ultimately deemed some of the pressure tactics "illegal" - wherein the unions didn't obtain the right to strike.
In order for a union to obtain the right to strike, the workers' collective agreement must expire.
The following school boards - and a total of 73,312 students - will be affected.
Bas St- Laurent
- Commission Scolaire Kamouraska Riviere-du-Loup
Estrie
- Commission Scolaire des Hauts Cantons School Board
- Commission Scolaire des Sommets
- Commission Scolaire de la Region-de-Sherbrooke
Lanaudiere
- Commission Scolaire des Samares
- Commission Scolaire des Affluents
Laurentides
- Commission Scolaire des Laurentides
- Commission Scolaire Rivieres-du-Nord
Laurentides/Lanaudiere/Laval
- Commission Scolaire Sir Wilfred Laurier
Laurentides
- Commission Scolaire Seigneuries des Miles-Iles
Laval
- Commission Scolaire de Laval
Mauricie
- Commission Scolaire Chemin-du-Roy
Monteregie
- Commission Scolaire des Patriotes
- Commission Scolaire Riverside
- Commission Scolaire Val-des-Cerfs
Montreal
- Commission Scolaire de Montreal
Quebec
- Commission Scolaire de Charlevoix
Saguenay Lac-St-Jean
- Commission Scolaire de la Jonquiere
- Commission Scolaire Rives-du-Saguenay
Latest Montreal News
- Thirty school bus unions begin striking throughout Quebec
- Missing 12-year-old from Southwest borough located by police
- Quebec's first televised English-language electoral debate confirmed for September 17th
- Montreal and Laval: Gas prices up to $1.48/L Tuesday morning
- Cigarette tossed in flower pot ignites fire in Le Devoir building downtown