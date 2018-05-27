

CTV Montreal





The 12th edition of the Walk for Alzheimer's is being held Sunday in 31 cities across Quebec.

The event raises funds to fund programs and services offered through the 20 Alzheimer Societies of Quebec and supports people living with the disease, as well as their families and caregivers.

The goal is to raise $1.2 million.

Canadian astronaut Steve MacLean has been chosen as ambassador by the Quebec Federation of Alzheimer Societies.

MacLean accompanied his family in the walk with his mother-in-law - who has Alzheimer's. His wife became a caregiver, but MacLean says the whole family got involved.

More than 140,000 Quebecers have Alzheimer's disease or a neurodegenerative disease. Every hour, 9 people are diagnosed with the disease across Canada.