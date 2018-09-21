Featured Video
Third suspect arrested after shots fired in Ahuntsic
CTV Montreal
Published Friday, September 21, 2018 7:02PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, September 21, 2018 10:28PM EDT
Three men have been arrested after gunshots were fired from a moving car in Ahuntsic on Friday afternoon.
The shots were fired at the corner of Emile Yelle St. and Andre-Grasset Ave. at 2:10 p.m.
No one was injured.
Witnesses said the car had three people inside it.
Police quickly tracked down the vehicle, and the three suspects then fled on foot.
Two were caught, and one was able to get away.
He was eventually tracked down in an apartment in Montreal North later in the evening.
The suspects are all between 18 and 21 years old and the police investigation is ongoing.
