Third Link 'a responsible decision,' says Quebec Transport Minister

Transport Minister Geneviève Guilbault justified the Legault government's abandonment of the "third link" project for a highway under the St. Lawrence River between Quebec City and Lévis on Wednesday, leaving only a tunnel reserved for public transit.

"We had to make a difficult decision, but one that we believe is a responsible decision," she said. "We are a pragmatic government."

She held a short press scrum the day after the announcement abandoning the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) flagship promise.

She said she would give more details on the new project at a press conference on Thursday.

The opposition, for its part, claimed victory.

In a press scrum Wednesday morning, Quebec Solidaire (QS) parliamentary leader Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois, who has always been opposed to the highway link, said it was a "victory for common sense and science."

Nadeau-Dubois said it is "good news" for the opposition.

La CAQ s’est entêtée de manière idéologique à défendre un projet ignorant la science. De notre côté, nous allons continuer à nous battre pour nous assurer que le gouvernement livre le meilleur projet possible pour les gens de la capitale nationale: un projet tourné vers l’avenir. — Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois (@GNadeauDubois) April 19, 2023

Liberal leader Marc Tanguay accused the premier of having stubbornly run two election campaigns with a "messy promise without having the assurance that he could keep it."

According to him, François Legault has done a 180-degree turn in relation to his flagship promise.