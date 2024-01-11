MONTREAL
    • Third lane to be opened on Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge

    With a construction site (right) on the northern side in full operation, traffic crosses the l'Île-aux-Tourtes bridge, going off the western tip of the island of Montreal on Monday, Dec.11, 2023. The six-lane bridge that is the main link between Ontario and Montreal has been reduced to two lanes after a large crack was found during repairs to the bridge. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter McCabe With a construction site (right) on the northern side in full operation, traffic crosses the l'Île-aux-Tourtes bridge, going off the western tip of the island of Montreal on Monday, Dec.11, 2023. The six-lane bridge that is the main link between Ontario and Montreal has been reduced to two lanes after a large crack was found during repairs to the bridge. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter McCabe

    Commuters travelling in and off the Island of Montreal via the Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge got a slight bit of good news on Thursday as a lane is scheduled to be reopened.

    The Quebec Transport Ministry (MTQ) said that the damaged slab has been repaired and a third lane (of six) will be reopened, weather permitting.

    Once that lane is open, two lanes will be open towards Vaudreuil-Dorion and one towards Montreal at all times.

    The MTQ said that, as opposed to prior times when three lanes were available, there will not be alternating schedules to manage traffic during rush hours.

    "The space required to continue reinforcing the beams does not allow the width of the traffic lanes to be increased for the time being, which is a prerequisite for dynamic management," the MTQ said in a news release.

    The lane was closed when a crack was discovered on the bridge in November.

    The bridge will be completely closed from Sunday at 8 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m. for work.

    The MTQ added that its continued work to reinforce girders will result in more lanes being open in the coming months. 

