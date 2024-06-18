Third Indigenous child's body to be exhumed in Quebec after 2021 law to help families
The body of a Cree child who attended a Quebec residential school and died in 1966 will be exhumed at her parents' request so that her remains can be buried in her community.
The disinterment request is the third since Quebec passed a law in 2021 intended to help Indigenous families learn more about the deaths and disappearances of their children in provincial health-care and social service institutions.
Her body is being exhumed almost 60 years after she died in a Quebec hospital and was buried in the cemetery near the residential school without the knowledge of her parents, who only learned of her death months later.
Awacak, a group helping Indigenous families learn about the fate of their children in Quebec's health-care system, says the family wants her remains to be buried with her relatives.
Last year, the remains of two Innu children were exhumed from a Quebec cemetery to help give closure to families who had long-standing questions about the identities of bodies they buried in 1970.
Awacak spokesperson Françoise Ruperthouse says DNA analysis has been completed for one of the exhumed boys but not the other.
She says the completed testing confirmed that the boy was in fact the child of one of the families that had raised questions.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 18, 2024.
BREAKING Toronto police identify victims in deadly North York shooting
Police have identified two victims killed in a shooting inside an office space in Toronto's North York neighbourhood.
Trudeau shouting 'slava Ukraini' during world leader photo op viewed hundreds of thousands of times online
A video of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shouting 'slava Ukraini' — which translates to 'glory to Ukraine' — during a photo opportunity with dozens of other world leaders has been viewed hundreds of thousands of times online.
Police make arrest after video shows road rage incident in Toronto
Police say an arrest has been made in connection with the attempted stabbing of a man who confronted a suspect who was driving dangerously in Scarborough over the weekend.
Sask. Mountie convicted of killing his lover sentenced to 11 years
A former Saskatchewan Mountie who shot and killed his lover has been handed an 11 year sentence.
Strange monolith pops up in Nevada desert
Jutting out of the rocks in a remote mountain range near Las Vegas, the strange monolith imitates the vast desert landscape surrounding the mountain peak where it has been erected.
The final round for the Canada Dental Benefit closes June 30. Here's how to apply
The clock is ticking for families looking to take advantage of the interim Canada Dental Benefit (CDB). The second and final application period closes on June 30, offering up to $650 per child for essential dental care expenses for up to two years.
'Amazing' kitefoiler J.J. Rice dies in diving accident aged 18
J.J. Rice, a United States-born kitefoiler who was hopeful of one day competing for Tonga at an Olympics, has died in a diving accident at the age of 18.
Sask. premier clears the air, says he 'doesn't believe in chemtrails'
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said on Thursday that he doesn't believe in chemtrails during a news conference at Canada's Farm Show.
LCBO union warns of 'dry summer' as it announces July 5 strike date
LCBO employees will be in a legal position to strike on July 5, according to its union.
