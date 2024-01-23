Third FAE-affiliated union accepts agreement in principle

A third union affiliated with the Fédération autonome de l'enseignement (FAE) has accepted the agreement in principle reached over the holidays with the Quebec government.

Members of the Syndicat de l'enseignement de l'Outaouais voted 57 per cent in favour of the agreement in principle, the union announced early Tuesday morning in a Facebook post.

The union said votes were cast after "several hours of discussions at a general assembly with more than 2,000 teachers" from the Coeur-des-Vallées, Draveurs and Portages-de-l'Outaouais school service centres.

The union adds that it won't comment publicly on the contents of the tentative agreement until the local bodies of the FAE-affiliated unions have met "out of respect for all the teachers involved in these negotiations."

The Syndicat de l'enseignement de l'Outaouais is the third union to approve the FAE's agreement in principle.

Last week, it was adopted by the Alliance des professeur(e)s de Montréal at 52 per cent and the Syndicat de l'enseignement de la Pointe-de-l'Île, also in Montreal, at 58.5 per cent.

One union has rejected the agreement, the Syndicat de l'enseignement de la région de Laval, at 68 per cent.

Five of the FAE's nine affiliated unions and a majority of its 66,500 members must ratify the agreement in principle for it to be accepted.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Jan. 23, 2024.