Millions of people have bought books, music, movies and TV shows online, or at least they think they have bought them.

In many cases people are only renting the information until a company decides it no longer wants to deal with maintaining servers.

Owners of Microsoft ebooks will lose them in July because the company is shutting down the computers that maintain the Digital Rights Management (DRM).

Even the "free" books are going to be deleted.

Microsoft will issue refunds but as Elias Makos discusses in this interview, it is a warning sign that people likely are not aware they are renting instead of owning.