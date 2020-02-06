MONTREAL -- The Montreal Canadiens and Anaheim Ducks meet tonight at the Bell Centre with both teams riding hot streaks into the sun-versus-snow battle of east-against-west at 7 p.m.

The Habs have won seven of their past 10 games and are looking to maintain the positive momentum, but the same goes for tonight's opponents from Anaheim. The Ducks have won five of their last seven and are on a two-game winning streak.

INJURY UPDATE

Canadiens coach Claude Julien confirmed Thursday that captain Shea Weber will be placed on the IR for at least a week with a lower body injury.

Weber did not skate at Wednesday's practice and was given a therapy day.

Claude Julien confirme que Shea Weber ratera au moins une semaine à cause d’une blessure au bas du corps. Il sera placé sur la liste des blessés.



Claude Julien confirms that Shea Weber will be placed on IR with a lower-body injury. He will miss at least one week.#GoHabsGo — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) February 6, 2020

WELCOME BACK

Forward Nicolas Deslauriers is back in Montreal for the first time since being dealt to the Ducks June 30 after playing 106 games for the bleu-blanc-rouge.

SOIREE QUEBECOISE

Coinciding nicely with the expected Montreal snow storm, La Cage will host Soiree Quebecoise before tonight's game. The streets surrounding the Bell Centre will be transformed from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. where visitors can take in some classic Quebec music complete with violins and spoon players while nibbling on some maple syrup and snow treats. Youppi! will be decked out in plaid and a photobooth will be set up near section 114.