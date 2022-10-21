Things to do in Montreal this weekend: Oct. 22-23

Looking for something to do in Montreal this weekend? Here's a list of a few events in and around the city, from Bazar browsing to dancing to hockey.

GO VINTAGE SHOPPING

If you're a lover of vintage items, antiques and curios, check out the Vintage Bazar on Saturday and Sunday for the annual fall sale.

WHERE: Eglise St-Jean Berchmans (Rosemont–La Petite-Patrie)

PRICE: Free entry

TAKE A CLASS

In the mood to learn a new skill? Get studious! Learn how to make macrame plant hangers at Porcelaine Sauvage or Scandanavian embroidery with La Société textile.

WHERE: Varies

PRICE: Varies

WATCH THE HABS GAME

After a 6-2 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday, the Montreal Canadiens will be back on the ice against the Dallas Stars on Saturday. Tickets are selling fast!

WHERE: Bell Centre (downtown)

PRICE: Starting around $75

FORRÓ PARTY

Discover the popular Brazilian dance at La Casona on Saturday. The night begins with a Forró lesson followed by hours of live music.

WHERE: La Casona (Mile End neighbourhood)

PRICE: $15 in advance, $20 at the door

SPOOKY STUFF

Halloween is right around the corner. If you're in the mood to celebrate, find a list of fun (and sometimes scary) Halloween-themed attractions to check out here.