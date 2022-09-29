Things to do in and around Montreal this weekend: Sept. 30-Oct. 2

The first weekend of October is coming up, and you know what that means: spooky, fall stuff.

Here are few events happening this weekend in and around Montreal:

GO BIG OR GOURD HOME

Get a head start on your pumpkin shopping at Citrouville in Saint-Zotique, about an hour's drive out of the city. Visit the corn maze or snap a pic at the iconic "Maisons de citrouilles."

WHERE: Saint-Zotique

PRICE: $17.40 for adults, $13.05 for kids

GET SPOOKED

Take a guided tour with Haunted Montreal through downtown's haunted bars, a forgotten graveyard, and paranormal hotels.

WHERE: Norman Bethune Square

PRICE: Starting at $24.50

POP OUT

Catch some live musical performances, talks, films, art shows, and craft fairs through the Pop Montreal festival, on til Oct. 2.

WHERE: Around the city

PRICE: Varies

TRANSFORM

Take your Halloween costume for a test run on Oct. 2 at Festival Phénomena. This year's theme? Mother Nature!

WHERE: Parc Lahaie

PRICE: Free

OLDIES BUT GOODIES

If you're really stumped on what to do this weekend, don't forget about the classics: