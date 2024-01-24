Things are looking up in Quebec's ERs, says health minister

Fewer Quebecers are now going to the emergency room with complications from respiratory viruses, said Health Minister Christian Dubé.

"We're not out of the woods yet, but there's definitely been an improvement," said the minister as he arrived at his political party's pre-sessional caucus being held Wednesday and Thursday in Sherbrooke.

Dubé said he was relying on the most recent data from the Quebec Public Health Institute (INSPQ), "which show that there really is a drop in viruses."

"Just before the holidays, I was saying that we had almost 1,000 more emergency room visits every day, bringing us to over 10,000. Yesterday, I looked and it was 8,900," he said.

"It's good news, there's a drop in the number of viruses (...) We have to continue to be cautious, (...) but I think it's encouraging that we're getting through it," he added.

More than a stroke of luck, Dubé attributed the improvement in the emergency situation to the fact that "a lot of work (...) has been done by our teams."

He cited the example of the Anna-Laberge Hospital in Montérégie: "They changed certain measures (...) and there, all of a sudden, we saw it, over two weeks, there was an improvement in stretcher times."

"So, yes, things are getting better with the viruses, but there's a lot of work being done by our teams," insisted Dubé in a press scrum.

Last month, two people died in the overcrowded emergency room at Anna-Laberge Hospital. One of the two patients died in the waiting room, as reported by media outlet 'La Presse.'

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Jan. 24, 2024.