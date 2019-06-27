Featured Video
Thieves take off with $1M in cash in DDO armoured vehicle heist
The heist took place at the Galeries des Sources shopping centre in Dollard-des-Ormeaux.
CTV Montreal Staff
Published Thursday, June 27, 2019 11:34AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, June 27, 2019 12:25PM EDT
Thieves took off with $1 million in cash in an armoured vehicle robbery in the West Island Wednesday night.
It happened at 8:50 p.m. at the Galeries des Sources shopping centre on Sources Boulevard in Dollard-des-Ormeaux.
The thieves managed to break into the vehicle while the guards were inside the shopping centre; there is a Royal Bank branch in this mall.
No one was hurt.
Officers from the Montreal police major crimes squad are investigating.
