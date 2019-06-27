

CTV Montreal Staff





Thieves took off with $1 million in cash in an armoured vehicle robbery in the West Island Wednesday night.

It happened at 8:50 p.m. at the Galeries des Sources shopping centre on Sources Boulevard in Dollard-des-Ormeaux.

The thieves managed to break into the vehicle while the guards were inside the shopping centre; there is a Royal Bank branch in this mall.

No one was hurt.

Officers from the Montreal police major crimes squad are investigating.