Thieves break into Quebec MNA Enrico Ciccone's constituency office

Liberal MNA Enrico Ciccone's constituency office in the Montreal borough of Lachine was targeted by burglars and vandals on Tuesday night.

The Member of the National Assrmbly for Marquette said he was 'shocked and powerless' by the events.

His office confirmed in a news release that the thieves did not spare any expense in getting into Ciccone's office.



"The thieves had to break through the wall of a neighbouring business to get into Mr. Ciccone's office," the release said.

"They caused a lot of material damage before fleeing with the computers of all the employees as well as the server that records all the video images of the security cameras," it continues.

According to the statement, Ciccone said he sees this as an incomprehensible attack on services to citizens.

"I am extremely saddened and worried, especially for my employees and the citizens who trust us. A constituency office is the home of the citizens. It should be untouchable. We are there to serve the people," he said in the letter.

The MNA for Marquette had received threats by phone recently and in view of this latest incident, the Montreal police have handed over the investigation to the Sûreté du Québec, but it is unclear if the two events are related.

Liberal leader Dominique Anglade expressed her own dismay on social media, denouncing "violence, threats and intimidation."

Anglade said that "the best response is to keep standing up for what we believe in!"

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 31, 2022