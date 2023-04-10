'They were scared for their lives': Montreal mosque vandalized during Ramadan
A member of the Montreal mosque that was vandalized Sunday as people prayed inside says the suspect stormed into the building screaming "something Islamophobic."
Mohamad Jundi says a young member of the community was verbally assaulted and threatened outside the main entrance before the suspect smashed the glass door at the Al Omah Mosque located on Saint-Dominique Street downtown.
"He came behind, and he was carrying a metal shovel in his hand. He threatened this individual," said Jundi, the mosque's head of security, who says he was called to the scene after the incident.
It happened around 5 a.m. as about a dozen people prayed inside during the holy month of Ramadan, said Jundi.
The suspect threw the shovel on the ground, chased the young man and tried to hit him with another object, said Jundi.
The young man was able to get inside safely and close the door.
- READ MORE: CTVNewsMontreal.ca's continued coverage of crime and policing in the Greater Montreal Area
That's when the suspect found a concrete block and smashed the glass door, said Jundi.
"He entered the main hall and started screaming," he said. "He was screaming in French, but we didn't get what he was screaming about."
Jundi says he will speak to other members who witnessed the incident to find out exactly what was said, “but right now we know he was verbally abusing these guys, there was something Islamophobic.”
A surveillance video posted on the Canadian Muslim Forum Twitter account shows a man smashing the front glass door of the mosque, wandering inside and throwing what appears to be a cement cinder block at another glass door.
"Islamophobic terror continues across Canada," tweeted the forum.
Jundi says the man ran away after several people inside confronted him and told him to leave.
Montreal police (SPVM) officers arrested a 32-year-old man and charged him with mischief.
'THEY WERE SCARED FOR THEIR LIVES'
When he got the call early Sunday morning, "the first thing that came to mind was 2017," said Jundi.
On Jan. 29, 2017, six men were killed and five critically injured shortly after evening prayer at the Quebec City Islamic Cultural Centre.
"They thought that somebody was coming in, not only threatening(…)they were scared for their lives," said Jundi.
The incident happened during Ramadan, a time when the mosque usually opens its doors to serve food for people.
"We will see how we will manage this after this incident," he said, condemning the vandalism as "unacceptable and reprehensible."
Jundi says he spoke with SPVM's Hate Crimes Division, who told him they would do their best to patrol the area for a few days.
POLICE RESPONSE CRITICIZED
Muslim leaders are criticizing the police response to the break-in saying the alleged attack should be investigated as a hate crime.
Montreal police Const. Veronique Dubuc said Monday that investigators didn't believe the incident was a hate crime, adding that the suspect would appear in court at a later date.
Later in the day, Const. Caroline Chevrefils said the force's hate crimes unit would investigate because the incident occurred at a place of worship, but she said police still did not have evidence it was a hate crime.
Forum president Samer Majzoub said police should investigate whether the alleged attack was motivated by hate, adding that the break-in was not the first time mosques have been targeted in Canada.
"There are many explanations -- this I know," Majzoub said. "But the fact of the matter is it is a mosque that was being attacked, its worshippers who've been attacked."
Mosque officials also criticized the fact the suspect was released shortly after being arrested.
Jundi said Montreal police officers were quick to arrive to the scene but never returned to speak with the worshippers who were inside the building when the incident occurred.
"The police officers did not get out of their car to speak to the people on-site," said Jundi.
Jundi said the young man who escaped being attacked by the suspect was left shaken and had not returned to the mosque since the incident.
As well, one of the people who went to the police station to file a statement crossed paths with the suspect, who had been recently released from that station, Jundi said.
"He called me right away and said, 'Mohammad, I can't believe my eyes,"' Jundi said.
Jundi said when he spoke with a police inspector on Monday he learned that investigators didn't know someone had been allegedly assaulted during the break-in.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Cottage country in Canada may not be for everyone. Here's why some are leaving
When the pandemic shut down life in Canada’s big cities, many Canadians moved their lives to cottage country. Now, after experiencing the challenges of rural living, one expert explains why a mass exodus back to urban centres could be on the horizon.
Louisville bank employee livestreamed attack that killed 4
A 23-year-old bank employee armed with a rifle opened fire at his workplace Monday morning, killing four people -- including a close friend of the governor -- while livestreaming the attack, authorities said.
Never seen before: NASA says massive black hole leaving a trail of stars in its wake
A supermassive black hole flying through space has left behind a trail of newborn stars twice as long as the Milky Way, a phenomenon researchers say they have never seen until now.
'Proud to have him on our team': Alberta RCMP pay tribute to officer killed in crash
A Strathcona County RCMP officer is dead after an overnight crash. According to a statement from the RCMP, the crash happened around 2 a.m., and the officer suffered fatal injuries.
Prime minister's chief of staff set to testify Friday on foreign interference
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's chief of staff, Katie Telford, will appear before a parliamentary committee on Friday.
Cannabis company Tilray to buy rival Hexo in all-share deal
Tilray Brands Inc. says it is buying fellow cannabis company Hexo Corp. in an all-share deal valued at US$56 million.
Grand jury indicts mother of 6-year-old who shot U.S. teacher
A grand jury in Virginia has indicted the mother of a 6-year-old boy who shot his teacher on charges of child neglect and failing to secure her handgun in the family's home, a prosecutor said Monday.
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney see Wrexham dream move one step closer
Ryan Reynolds punched the air before turning to embrace Rob McElhenney as the Hollywood stars moved a big step closer to their dream of leading Welsh soccer team Wrexham to promotion.
WATCH | 'Craziest thing I've ever seen': Video shows person rollerblading on Ontario expressway
A video uploaded to Facebook shows a rollerblader in Hamilton, Ont., skating down a busy expressway.
Toronto
-
One person dead after industrial accident at Toronto metal fabrication facility
A man has succumbed to his injuries following an industrial accident at a metal fabrication business in Toronto, the Ministry of Labour confirms.
-
Police investigating severe crash in Oshawa, Ont.
At least one person has been airlifted to hospital after a severe car crash in Oshawa, Ont. Monday afternoon.
-
Family defrauded nearly $12,000 by fake Domino's delivery driver in Brampton
Another woman is speaking out after she says her family was defrauded nearly $12,000 by helping a woman pay for her Domino’s pizza.
Atlantic
-
'It’s an insult': Retired Mountie angered after N.S. mass shooting inquiry recommends former officers surrender their Red Serge
After spending 25 years as a frontline Mountie, Brian Carter says he and other veteran officers are angered by a recommendation calling on former officers to give up their ceremonial dress uniforms.
-
Maritimes set for warmest days of 2023 so far
It’s the warmest stretch of the year so far to get this week started in the Maritimes.
-
Historic church gets $10-million offer from anonymous donor: 'maybe from heaven'
The largest wooden church in North America faced potential demolition until an anonymous donor turned up with a $10-million offer.
London
-
Police respond to reports of a stabbing
Around 3 p.m. Monday, emergency crews responded to reports of a stabbing near 602 Queens Ave. in the Old East Village in London, Ont.
-
‘Oh no, not again’: Alleged attack at mosque brings back bad memories for London, Ont. Muslims
An alleged hate-motivated incident at a Toronto, Ont. area mosque last week has brought back memories of an attack in London, Ont. in June of 2021.
-
Woodstock woman charged in child pornography investigation
Police have laid child pornography charges against a Woodstock resident.
Northern Ontario
-
Cottage country in Canada may not be for everyone. Here's why some are leaving
When the pandemic shut down life in Canada’s big cities, many Canadians moved their lives to cottage country. Now, after experiencing the challenges of rural living, one expert explains why a mass exodus back to urban centres could be on the horizon.
-
Driver on Highway 401 caught going 235km/h, drunk: OPP
A driver who was allegedly impaired and caught driving 135km/h over the speed limit on a Toronto highway has been charged.
-
Northern snowmobile trails close amid rising temperatures, unsafe conditions
As temperatures rise across the province, that also means the end of the sledding season in most of the northeast, with Timmins’ snowmobile club the latest to declare its trails closed for off-road vehicles.
Calgary
-
Man charged for allegedly drugging, kidnapping and sexually assaulting women
Calgary police say a Rocky View County man is facing charges for crimes targeting women working in the sex trade, the culmination of an investigation that began last month and involves the extensive search of a home just outside city limits.
-
'Proud to have him on our team': Alberta RCMP pay tribute to officer killed in crash
A Strathcona County RCMP officer is dead after an overnight crash. According to a statement from the RCMP, the crash happened around 2 a.m., and the officer suffered fatal injuries.
-
Alberta premier says she's under ethics investigation related to COVID-19 prosecution
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she is under investigation by the province's ethics commissioner into whether she interfered in the administration of justice in relation to a COVID-19 prosecution.
Kitchener
-
Get out your sunscreen! Summer-like temperatures expected this week
Southern Ontario will be warming up this week and it could be a record-breaker.
-
'He lost everything': Guelph fire victim faces long road to recovery
A Guelph man is still recovering from burn injuries after flames broke out at his home earlier this month. He lost everything in the fire, and his siblings hope the public can help him piece his life back together.
-
Suspicious package detonated outside Guelph police headquarters
The Guelph Police Service detonated a suspicious package Monday morning that was left outside its headquarters on Wyndham Street.
Vancouver
-
Former Canucks captain Bo Horvat apologizes for comment about Vancouver fans
Former Canucks captain Bo Horvat apologized to Vancouver fans Monday morning after causing a stir on the weekend, when he seemed to throw some shade at his former city.
-
Lakefront B.C. lodge built by the 'Timber Kings' on sale for less than $2M
An 11,000-square-foot lakefront lodge, built by the company featured on HGTV's Timber Kings, is for sale in B.C.'s Peace Region – and it's not much more expensive than the average home in Vancouver.
-
'I still can't believe it': B.C. teen shocked by American Idol judges' decision
Seventeen-year-old Tyson Venegas looked on nervously as he waited to learn if he'd made it to American Idol's top 24, after telling the judges he knew his last performance was not his best.
Edmonton
-
'Proud to have him on our team': Alberta RCMP pay tribute to officer killed in crash
A Strathcona County RCMP officer is dead after an overnight crash. According to a statement from the RCMP, the crash happened around 2 a.m., and the officer suffered fatal injuries.
-
Man charged with mischief after becoming stuck inside Talus Dome
Edmonton firefighters rescued a person trapped inside the iconic Talus Dome public art installation in the river valley Sunday evening.
-
Alberta-born cyclist makes Canadian history with win at Paris-Roubaix
A Canadian professional cyclist from Alberta became the new queen of cobble traction this past weekend with a win at the famed Paris-Roubaix Femmes race.
Windsor
-
Extreme spring cleaning: Have a litter or graffiti problem? This group of volunteers can help
Residents in a downtown Windsor neighbourhood are expressing gratitude after their trash-filled alley received a make-over this long weekend.
-
Taking cancer research to the next level in Windsor-Essex
Jeff Casey has learned a lot while helping run the Play for a Cure hockey event.
-
Several people displaced following College Ave house fire
Two firefighters suffered minor injuries while working to put out a house fire in the city’s west end, fire officials say.
Regina
-
Sask. premier calls out federal minister following comments on natural resource rights
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said a comment made by federal justice minister David Lametti in regard to the Natural Resource Revenue Transfer Act is an “outrageous statement.”
-
Regina realtor fined for criticizing colleague on social media after sale falls through
A Regina realtor has agreed to pay a hefty fine after inadvertently calling out a fellow agent on social media after a sale fell through.
-
Here's how to avoid home damage as the spring melt hits Saskatchewan
Temperatures are on the rise across Saskatchewan, meaning residents are dealing with snow and ice melting around their properties.
Ottawa
-
Crash in Kingston closes eastbound lanes of Highway 401
Eastbound lanes of Highway 401 are closed following a collision in Kingston. One person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.
-
Ottawa Mission serves a record-breaking 14,000 meals for Easter
The Ottawa Mission served thousands of meals to those in need during their annual Easter dinner on Monday, at a time when demand is at an all-time high.
-
Simulation lab at CHEO aims to deliver realistic learning experiences
In a hospital, having the chance to practice and be prepared for actual emergencies is critical and a simulation lab at CHEO gets everyone ready.
Saskatoon
-
'It's the City of Saskatoon's fault': Grade 8 students talk trash at city council
A group of Grade 8 students in Saskatoon is calling on the city to do something about the litter in their neighbourhood parks.
-
Saskatoon construction firm fined $24,000 after worker seriously injured
A Saskatoon construction company was slapped with $24,000 in fines for an incident that left a worker seriously injured.
-
Here's how to avoid home damage as the spring melt hits Saskatchewan
Temperatures are on the rise across Saskatchewan, meaning residents are dealing with snow and ice melting around their properties.