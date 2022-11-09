'They saved my life': Quebec survivor of domestic violence speaks out, praises police who helped her

The Quebec association of police chiefs launched a campaign Wednesday in an effort to rebuild trust with victims of gender-based violence and to encourage them to come forward to authorities.

The campaign is part of the annual 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-based Violence, which starts Nov. 25. A woman named Cassandra who survived domestic violence is telling her story publicly for the first time to inspire others in her situation to reach out for help.

Cassandra is not her real name. CTV News is not naming her in order to protect her identity. She said she suffered physical and psychological abuse for 12 years before leaving her home with her son.

She said in her case, the domestic violence team within the Terrebone police service was with her every step of the way.

"They gave me the courage to keep going," she said. "Without them, I wouldn't be where I am today. They saved my life."

A Quebec woman who credits Terrebonne police officers for saving her life from domestic violence is encouraging other victims to speak out and get help. (CTV News)

In 2021, Terrebonne was the first force in Quebec to create a specialized team of two liaison officers dedicated to cases of domestic violence. Since then, other police services in Quebec have followed in their footsteps.

"At the moment, we know there is a resource in every police organization and it's also starting with First Nations," said Joëlle Laparé, a domestic violence liason officer with Terrebonne police.

Those who work with victims say the specialized team is an important first step and hope all victims get equal support.

"We hope that each victim who will go to the police will have the same good service," said Louise Riendeau with the Regroupement des maisons pour femmes victimes de violence conjugale, a network that supports women affected by domestic violence.

Joelle Lapare, left, and Martine Milton, domestic violence liaison officers with the Terrebonne police service, speak about a campaign to end gender-based violence on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. (CTV News)

Advocates say cases of domestic violence go largely unreported. Last year, 18 women were believed to have been killed by their partners in Quebec. So far this year, 13 women lost their lives in similar situations.

To help encourage women to come forward, the Association des directeurs de police du Québec (ADPQ) launched a campaign publicizing its work with victims.

"We understand that they are hesitant, it’s full of emotion. It’s a whole life pattern we are telling them to change. It’s like jumping from a cliff and saying, 'Don’t worry, I’ll catch you.' I understand why they are afraid and everything that goes on in their mind," said Laparé.

Every year, the ADPQ said its officers respond to roughly 25,000 calls related to domestic violence.

While they acknowledge they likely won't be able to stop it altogether, they believe small initiatives like these will help save lives.