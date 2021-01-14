MONTREAL -- Two of the Bloc Quebecois' sitting Members of Parliament will not run in the next federal election.

Mirabel MP Simon Marcil and Trois-Rivieres MP Louise Charbonneau announced in a press release that neither will stand for re-election.

Marcil, who is in his second term, cited family reasons for his decision. He has attracted attention over the past year for his prolonged absence and recently said he suffers from bipolar disorder.

In his statement, he said his health does allow him to return to work full-time and he will stay until the end of his term.

Charbonneau did not give a reason for not pursuing re-election but said she is grateful for the trust voters placed in her in 2019.

She has served only a single term canadian press as a Bloc MP.

The announcements came as early election rumours are circulating. Earlier this week, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shuffled his cabinet following the departure of Navdeep Bains.