    • These tips can help keep your kids safe while trick-or-treating, says SAAQ

    The Société de l'assurance automobile du Québec (SAAQ) is reminding trick-or-treaters to stay safe when stirring up mischief on Halloween night.

    The Crown corporation, along with police forces across the province, is reminding kids to prioritize staying safe.

    This includes:

    • Wearing light-coloured clothing with reflective strips;
    • Wearing make-up instead of a mask;
    • Using a flashlight to see better and be more visible;
    • Informing your parents of your route and time of return;
    • Ringing doorbells as a group or with an adult -- never go inside;
    • Trick-or-treating on one side of the street at a time to avoid crossing unnecessarily;
    • Using sidewalks -- or if there are none, walking on the side of the street facing traffic;
    • Crossing streets at intersections and obeying traffic signs;
    • Not approaching or getting into vehicles without your parents' permission;
    • Checking your treats with your parents to make sure they're safe to eat.

    "Don't forget that children are excited at the idea of wandering the streets to trick-or-treat," said the SAAQ. "Let's make sure they can do so safely."

    The SAAQ is also asking adults to:

    • Avoid driving on Halloween night, if possible;
    • Be aware that children may have difficulty judging the distance and speed of vehicles, especially in the dark;
    • Be vigilant when driving;
    • Be patient.

