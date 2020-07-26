MONTREAL -- Montreal's bookworms will have cause to celebrate on Monday, as numerous services will resume at the city's libraries .

According to the Biblio Montreal website, those services include, among others:

Document loan and return services

Access to collections

Access to reading and working spaces

Access to computer workstations

Fee payments

Interlibrary loans

Among the services that will not yet resume are the issuing of Access Montreal cards and on-site consultation of newspapers and magazines.

While many of Montreal's librairies have reopened, several remain closed. Those include:

Haut-Anjou Library

Mercier service point

Parc-Extension Library

Roxboro Library

St-Henri Library

Salaberry Library

The site warned that the number of people allowed into the librairies at any given time will continue to be limited, due to physical distancing guidelines issued by the provincial government. Face masks continue to be mandatory for those visiting Montreal's librairies and returned documents undergo a 24-hour quarantine before being lent out again.